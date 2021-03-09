FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Issued By Beacon Securities

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Vertex Resource Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$33.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

