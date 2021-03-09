FY2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Boosted by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.