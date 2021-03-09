FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

