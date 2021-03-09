Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.80 million and $9.74 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

