Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

GNRC traded up $6.89 on Monday, hitting $313.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,572. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

