Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.49. 1,153,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,317. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 125.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

