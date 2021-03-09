Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GERN stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $549.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.