Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $18.58 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars.

