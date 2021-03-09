Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,321. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

