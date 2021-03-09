Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.30

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 35865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

