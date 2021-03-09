Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 28th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,449. The stock has a market cap of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

