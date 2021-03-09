Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 7.5%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.62 and last traded at $206.77. Approximately 242,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 211,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

