GoChain (GO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GoChain token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00120673 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,124,404,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,404,406 tokens. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

