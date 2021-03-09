Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.66.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

