Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 667,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,831. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.