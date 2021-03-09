Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of GRAY opened at $14.75 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

