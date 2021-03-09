Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

