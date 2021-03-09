Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

