Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.