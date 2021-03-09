GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) dropped 6% during trading on Monday after CLSA downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sell rating. CLSA now has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. GSX Techedu traded as low as $81.53 and last traded at $85.94. Approximately 8,895,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,459,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.15 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

