Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HJLI stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.