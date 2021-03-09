Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 60,934 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $51,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

