Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $84,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

