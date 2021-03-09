Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 711,929 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $120,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after acquiring an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 324,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

