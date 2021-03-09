Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $60,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

