Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

