Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $728,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CME Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CME Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.68. 26,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,700. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

