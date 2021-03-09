Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,389. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

