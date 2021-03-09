Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 0.4% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.41. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,563. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

