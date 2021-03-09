Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

