Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

