Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.36. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €49.34 ($58.05) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The firm has a market cap of $534.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.