HC Wainwright Trims Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Target Price to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

