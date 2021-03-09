Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 3,333 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. FirstCash makes up 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FirstCash worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,522,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after purchasing an additional 158,735 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

