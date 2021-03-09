Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,567 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.