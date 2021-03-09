Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

EPAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

