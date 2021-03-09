Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 636,350 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 424.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,350 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. 97,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

