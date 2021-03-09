Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 25,566 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Acushnet worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $255,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,628. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.