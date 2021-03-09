Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Nord/LB

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Commerzbank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

