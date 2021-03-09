Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

