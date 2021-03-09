Heritage Trust Co Buys 825 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 197,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 196,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.13. 1,452,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

