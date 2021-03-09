Heritage Trust Co Has $11.69 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

