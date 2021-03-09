Heritage Trust Co Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 655,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

