Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.15 Million

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $45.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.97 million and the highest is $64.35 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $276.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $406.71 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.79.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

