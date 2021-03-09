Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.