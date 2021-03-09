High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

HWO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. 59,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$72.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

