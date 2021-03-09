HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

