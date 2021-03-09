Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $27,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

