HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. HollyGold has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One HollyGold token can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.00527788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00070152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00535588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076590 BTC.

HollyGold Token Profile

HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,574,946 tokens.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.