HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

HMST stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 124,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

